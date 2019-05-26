70-year-old man from Utah dies while body boarding in Hawaii

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MGN Online Photo

KEKAHA – A 70-year-old man from Utah died Friday while body boarding in Hawaii.

According to the County of Kaua'i Police, Washington Bennett IV was body boarding in waters off Major's Bay when he was seen unresponsive in the shore break.

Beachgoers brought the man to shore and began to administer CPR.

Pacific Missile Range Facility emergency crews were first on scene around 1 p.m., and continued efforts until Waimea firefighters and responding American Medical Response crews arrived.

AMR medics took over advanced resuscitation efforts while in transport to Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the man died at the hospital.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of his death. Foul play is not suspected.

Volunteers from Life's Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted the man's family.