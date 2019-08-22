71-year-old man sent to prison for sexually abusing multiple young children over 14-year time span

UPDATE: David Allen Williams was sentenced August 19, 2019 in Utah’s 3rd District Court by Judge Linda Jones to serve seven 1-to-15 year sentences at the Utah State Prison.

Jones ordered each of the sentences to be ran consecutively, meaning he has to carry out one sentence at a time. He is not eligible to go in front of the parole board for at least seven years where they will determine his earliest release date.

—————————-

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley have arrested a 70-year-old man who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted multiple children over a 14-year time span.

According to a press release issued by Roxeanne Vainuku, public information officer for West Valley City Police, David Allen Williams was taken into custody early Wednesday morning at his home.

Williams was arrested on 23 charges of second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child and two charges of first-degree felony object rape of a child.

Vainuku said the charges stem from incidents involving seven children who ranged in age at the time of the abuse from 4 to twelve years old from 1983 through 1997.

The West Valley City Police Department received a report in October 2018 regarding the sexual abuse of one of the victims and through their investigation, were able to identify and interview six more victims.

The release stated some of the victims are relatives of Williams, while others were neighbors to the Williams family, who lived in a different home in West Valley City at the time of the abuse.

Williams was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. His bail was set at $750,007.00

Police believe there could be more victims abused by Williams and encourage any person who may have been a victim to contact police at 801-840-4000.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

