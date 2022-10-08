UTAH (ABC4) – A seven-year-old child was killed on Friday, October 7 in a head-on collision on SR-14, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Authorities say at approximately 6:10 p.m., a 2008 GMC pickup truck was traveling westbound on SR-14 near milepost 27 when it drifted over the center line.

The GMC truck then reportedly “clipped a trailer” being pulled by an eastbound 2012 Ford F350, causing it to lose control.

Upon losing control, the truck “crossed completely” into the eastbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision with an eastbound Kia Soul.

DPS states that the Kia Soul was being driven by a mother with her two children in the back seats, and that upon impact, her oldest child, who is seven years old, “sustained injuries from impacting the back of the front passenger seat.”

That child succumbed to the injuries at a later time, according to DPS.

All other occupants of the Kia Soul were “transported in stable condition,” DPS states.

The driver of the GMC truck was reportedly flown by medical helicopter in critical condition after the accident.

Both east and westbound lanes were closed for three hours during the investigation.

No further information is currently available.