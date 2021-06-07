7 Utah lakes, reservoirs, and beaches to cool you down this summer

(ABC4) – Utah may be a landlocked state, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spend a day sunbathing and swimming at the beach.

And even though it doesn’t border an ocean, the Beehive State has its own saltwater lake and Caribbean blue waters.

Here’s a list of lakes that Utahns can visit to cool off and enjoy the sand, sun, and water this summer.

Northern Utah

Bear Lake

This freshwater lake is located on the Utah-Idaho border. Minerals in the water give it its signature brilliant blue color. The lake also features miles of sandy beaches and many visitors enjoy swimming, boating, and water sports.

Courtesy: statepark.utah.gov

Pineview Reservoir

Pineview Reservoir is the busiest reservoir of its size in Utah, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It offers both sandy beaches and dirt shorelines. Located eight miles east of Ogden, the reservoir offers swimming, fishing, windsurfing, boating, and the chance to play in the sand on its three beaches. There may be a fee to access the beaches.

Jordanelle Reservoir

This reservoir is conveniently located close to Park City and Salt Lake City and offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities, such as boating, swimming, hiking, camping, and fishing. It even has a beach area.

Courtesy: utah.gov

Blackridge Reservoir

Blackridge Reservoir, also known as Herriman Lake, is a popular location for Herriman residents to enjoy the sun and sand. With a beachfront and playground, it’s the perfect place to take kids on a hot summer day to build sandcastles and swim.

Tibble Fork Reservoir

The reservoir is located in American Fork Canyon and is popular for hiking, canoeing, boating, and fishing. It offers scenic views of the surrounding Wasatch mountains. Visitors will need to pay a small fee to enter Tibble Fork.

Courtesy: utahcounty.gov

Antelope Island

Taking a swim in the Great Salt Lake might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the option is there at Antelope Island’s white-sand beaches. The water is saltier than the ocean at 12% salinity, according to Utah.com. Showers are available for those who would like to rinse afterward.

Courtesy of the Utah Geological Survey

Southern Utah

Lake Powell

Located in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Lake Powell is a popular area for swimming and water sports while being surrounded by towering red rock features. According to the National Parks Service, water temperatures can surpass 80 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. There are no designated beaches or lifeguards at the lake, the site says, so swim at your own risk.