UTAH (ABC4) – Seven Utah cities are recipients of the Utah Main Street Program’s (UMSP) Downtown Enhancement Grant.

The seven communities that received grants totaling $190,000 include:

Brigham City

Cedar City

Helper

Mount Pleasant

Ogden

Price

Tooele



The new UMSP grant helps local communities “revitalize their economy, appearance, and downtown commercial districts,” a press release states.

The grant will make this possible by building a strategy centered around a community’s unique heritage and attributes.

All seven communities will join or already are members of the National Main Street America organization.

“This program demonstrates what’s possible when communities unite for a common purpose to support their unique heritage,” says Nan Anderson, director of the Utah Main Street Program. “Go Utah looks forward to supporting priorities and projects that make a difference and honoring what makes each community unique.”

The projects that were highlighted in applications include establishing community main street groups, identifying downtown revitalization priorities, facade grants for downtown businesses and buildings, wayfinding signage, information kiosks, lighting, and many more community-building projects.

The organization measures the grant’s success by analyzing new businesses that have opened, the number of jobs that have been created, and retention and growth for businesses and jobs, and hosted events.