7 unique Airbnbs for a Utah staycation

(ABC4) – Need a vacation? These seven Airbnbs prove you don’t need to look any further than the Beehive State to make your escape.

From treehouses to rustic glam, this list has a little bit of everything you might be looking for in a perfect getaway location.

EcoFriendly Cabin: Hurricane, Utah

Photos are taken from Airbnb.com.

For those who want to be one with nature but don’t love camping, this A-frame cabin offers the ultimate glamping experience. An entire wall that opens up offers guests an amazing view of the Zion mountains and the surrounding landscape without having to leave the bed. The property also offers a deck complete with a grill and dining area. And eco-conscious guests don’t need to worry – the cabin is solar-powered and has a composting toilet.

Fantasy Treehouse and Resort: Nephi, Utah

This rustic treehouse, built around a trunk visible from the inside, has it all! A spa, pavilion, suspension bridge, and stunning views from the crow’s nest, which sits 30 feet from the ground, are just some of the features that make staying here an experience.

The Treehouse: Orderville, Utah

This unique getaway, located 16 feet up a preserved 100-year-old Cottonwood tree, let adventurous guests enter through a climbing wall in the hollowed out trunk. But don’t worry- there are also stairs for those not feeling up to the climb. This property offers a king-sized bed, free access to WiFi and streaming services, and a large window with spectacular views of the night sky and The Sugar Knoll Plateau. This is offered by one of the only approved “Airbnb Experience” hosts in the state.

Carriage House on the Stream: Sundance, Utah

The fresh mountain air, nearby stream, and pine trees make this getaway feel like you are in your own little world while still being only a three minute drive from restaurants and entertainment. Enjoy two outdoor decks, a hot tub, and close proximity to Sundance Mountain Resort.

Dreamy Treehouse: Park City, Utah

This is your dream childhood treehouse but with everything you need to relax from living an adult life. This unique property has a loft bedroom with a skylight that will remind you your nestled in a tree. It also offers a large deck and 180-degree windows in the main room to offer spectacular views of the Uintas.

Running Deer Tipi: Panguitch, Utah

First and second photos were taken by guest, Helen, according to airbnb.com.

This property is for those looking for more of a camping experience. Surrounded by red rock cliffs and the Sevier River, this tipi is just a drive away from Bryce Canyon, Kodachrome Basin, and Zion. It’s important to note that there is no water or electricity provided, though there is an outhouse and a fire pit.

The Ark Tiny House: Virgin, Utah

Named after the Biblical ark, this tiny home has everything you need to stay in comfort, including kitchen appliances, a bathtub and shower, a washer and dryer, wifi, and even a hot tub! Guests have access to 75 acres surrounding the property and can enjoy the land’s natural beauty. You can even request fresh, organic eggs laid by chickens on the property for breakfast.