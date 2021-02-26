7 train cars derail in Ogden, cause remains unknown

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo the logo for Union Pacific appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Union Pacific’s fourth quarter profit chugged ahead as shipping volume improved for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic slowed the economy to a crawl last year. The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, that it earned $1.38 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the quarter, but the results were weighed down by a one-time charge of $278 million. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently investigating the scene at the Ogden Yard after seven train cars unexpectedly de-railed Thursday.

On February 25, a spokesman for Union Pacific, Tim McMahan, states that around 4:11 p.m., a train managed to slip tracks and scatter seven boxcars and flatcars.

Official reports go on to state that “there are no injuries, releases and no hazardous materials involved.”

According to McMahan, the investigation as to why the train derailed remains under investigation.

Aligning with standard regulations, this incident will now be reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration.

Upon further investigation, recent reports also illustrate a high number of incidents in Utah alone; totaling up to 134 incidents and 13 fatalities in the last two years.

ABC4 will update as more develops.