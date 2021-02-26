7 train cars derail in Ogden, cause remains unknown

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently investigating the scene at the Ogden Yard after seven train cars unexpectedly de-railed Thursday.
On February 25, a spokesman for Union Pacific, Tim McMahan, states that around 4:11 p.m., a train managed to slip tracks and scatter seven boxcars and flatcars.
Official reports go on to state that “there are no injuries, releases and no hazardous materials involved.”
According to McMahan, the investigation as to why the train derailed remains under investigation.
Aligning with standard regulations, this incident will now be reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration.
Upon further investigation, recent reports also illustrate a high number of incidents in Utah alone; totaling up to 134 incidents and 13 fatalities in the last two years.
ABC4 will update as more develops.