SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The time has officially come for Utahns to give our gardens some love. Whether you’re a first-time planter or a long-time landscaper, the 2023 season is showing much promise for growth after our record-setting winter.

For any “green thumbs” hoping to get a head start on their gardens this year, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated garden centers across the Wasatch Front, according to Yelp.

1. Glover Nursery

Glover Nursery has been a beloved spot for local planters since it was reportedly established all the way back in 1895. With a team spanning its expertise over six generations, Glover is a go-to spot for those in the Salt Lake Valley and beyond. It specializes in various plants — both native and drought-tolerant — including trees, shrubs, vegetables, and of course, flowers.

9275 S 1300 W, West Jordan, UT 84088

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

2. 42nd Street Greenhouse

The 42nd Street Greenhouse, first introduced to the Salt Lake community in 1982, is a small local business with a larger-than-life selection of quality plants for your home garden. Offering both annuals and perennials, 42nd Street endorses its home-grown bedding plants, roses, and vegetable plants, with over 80 varieties of tomato plants there for customers.

4221 S 700 E, Millcreek, UT 84107

3. Millcreek Gardens

Millcreek Gardens, a landscaping landmark for nearly six decades, what started as a small nursery has since grown into a grand garden center stretching over three and a half acres. With a mission to “enhance your outdoor living space,” Millcreek Gardens does this by offering quality roses, trees, shrubs, herbs, and vegetable plants.

3500 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

4. Loveland Gardens

Now open for the season, Loveland Gardens has offered a “large waterwise variety” of vegetable plants, annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees since it opened in 2013. Using limited chemicals in its greenhouse, Loveland grows its plants on-site and offers the perfect selection for any garden collection.

1275 W 1600 N, West Bountiful, UT 84087

5. Western Garden Center

With two locations in the Salt Lake County region, Western Garden Center features over 60 years of experience with options for weddings and events. Including both traditional favorites and unique cultivations, each location has everything an urban gardener may need to get the season started.

4050 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120

550 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

6. J&J Nursery and Garden Center

Located further up north, J&J Nursery and Garden Center has been in the community for more than 50 years and is considered “Utah’s largest producing nursery” with over 100 acres. Every year, its greenhouse operations plant over 1 million bedding plants and vegetable starts for both beginners and experts. According to their tag, “You’ve got to see it to believe it, you really do.”

1815 W Gentile Street, Layton, UT 84041

7. Westside Nursery

Westside Nursery, nestled in the heart of Murray, takes the hassle out of gardening season with a wide assortment of fruit trees and vegetable plants to choose from. Also, along with making seeds accessible to growers throughout the year, its knowledgeable staff is on hand to answer questions and get customers started on the right foot.

397 W Winchester Road (6400 S), Murray UT 84107