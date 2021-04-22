7 places to find Earth Day deals, discounts, and prizes

PASADENA, CA – APRIL 22: Employees hand out free reusable grocery bags at a Whole Foods Market natural and organic foods stores which is ending the use of disposable plastic grocery bags in its 270 stores in the US Canada and UK on Earth Day, April 22, 2008 in Pasadena California. The use of reusable bags has increased since a statewide plastic bag recycling law was enacted in July 2007 requiring grocers to provide in-store plastic bag recycling and to sell reusable shopping bags. Some communities have banned disposable single-use plastic shopping bags because they don’t break down in landfills, and clog waterways, endangering wildlife, and are a major source of litter. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Earth Day is a time to think about making changes to save the planet, but these Earth Day deals will save your wallet too.

But keep in mind, shopping sustainably means buying only things you need.

SodaStream: The company is offering 20% off of all Hydration Packs in honor of Earth Day.

Starbucks: Play Starbucks’ Earth Month Game for the chance to win a variety of prizes, including free nondairy drinks for a year, an electric bike, and discounts on food.

ThredUp: This company is already Earth-friendly through offering secondhand clothing, but through April 30, the company is offering 18 discount codes to use when you purchase used brand-name clothing like Gap, Madewell, Kate Spade, and Athleta.

JetBlue: Sign up for the GreenUp Sweepstakes and earn entries to win prizes like carbon offset flight tickets, JetBlue vacation credits, and roundtrip travel certificates.

GNC: The company is offering 25% off of herbs, greens, and superfoods as part of their Get Into Nature sale. The sale ends on Thursday.

Target: Are you a Target Circle member? The chain is offering discounts on a variety of items during Earth Week.

Amazon: Amazon Warehouse, which allows shoppers to purchase pre-owned, used, and opened items, is offering up to 20% off of items. All items for sale through Amazon Warehouse are inspected for quality before being sold at discounted prices, the site states.