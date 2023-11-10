SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Seven new police officers will be dedicating their time and talents to the residents of Salt Lake City. The new officers will join the Salt Lake City Police Department after graduating from Academy Class 164 today, Nov. 10, and will now begin field training.

For nearly seven months the recruits have been trained in legal, defensive tactics, firearms, reality-based scenarios, crisis intervention, and emergency vehicle operations. They will now be paired with a Field Training Officer and will receive further evaluation on their day-to-day operations.

“The need for police officers has never been greater,” said Chief Mike Brown. “These seven new officers are embarking on a career that will give them incredible opportunities. They are the future of our police department, our city, and this noble profession. The increasing complexities of society demand a more diverse policing agency, and our newest officers are exactly that.”

The SLCPD has reported that filling all sworn positions is a top priority for the department. As of Nov. 7, the SLCPD has 41 vacant sworn positions. There are currently 18 recruits who are currently in the academy and anticipated to graduate in March 2024.

Graduates of the Salt Lake City Police Academy 164 will begin field training this week. (Photos courtesy SLCPD.

Anyone interested in applying to be a police officer with the SLCPD should visit their website, applications are being accepted for both new hire and lateral police officers.