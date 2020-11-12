7 of 9 high Schools in Davis School District move to online learning amid COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Per the state coronavirus dashboard, the Davis School District has 472 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday night.

“Right now, 7 of our 9 high schools are in some form of a soft closure,” says Davis School District‘s Chris Williams. “7 of 9 is not a good number.”

Those high schools include Bountiful, Davis, Layton, Northridge Syracuse, Viewmont, and Wood Cross.

The district also put Shoreline Junior High School on a soft closure Wednesday.

The hope is all of the schools will resume in-person classes on November 30th.

Viewmont High School

“It isn’t just a school issue. It’s a community challenge. So if we have lots of cases down in the south part of Davis County, they are naturally going to show up also in our school numbers.”

Williams says the district plans to double their efforts on mask-wearing.

“I was in a meeting with principals this morning, I asked the question, “How good are students in school wearing masks?” They said virtually every student wears masks in school,” he says. “The challenge it looks like, when they get off campus they take the [masks] off and that is not a good situation.”

In the last six days, DSD has performed rapid tests on 561 students and employees in Clearfield. These folks get tested after Day 7 of a coronavirus exposure. Williams says of those tested only 11 tested positive for COVID-19.

He says, though those case counts are low, there is a bigger worry with the 23 percent rolling seven-day average.

He adds, “The way the states numbers were [Thursday], it just, boy what is it going to take before we all realize we have to really take this seriously.”