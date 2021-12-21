7-month-old dies in rollover crash in Weber Canyon

WEBER CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 7-month-old has died after being ejected from a vehicle that crashed on I-84 in Weber Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Milepost 90 on I-84.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling westbound when it rolled off the roadway.

During the crash, a 7-month-old was ejected from the vehicle. The infant later died from their injuries in the crash, officials said.

All other occupants in the car sustained only minor injuries. It’s unclear how many people were in the car when it crashed.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.