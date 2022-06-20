OGDEN. Utah (ABC4) – Seven people were arrested for street racing in Ogden over the weekend.

The arrests were a part of an undercover effort to crack down on street racing on Washington Blvd.

Those arrested were found to be driving at speeds near 70 mph in 35 mph zones.

In one incident, an officer was patrolling Washington Blvd. heading southbound when he noticed multiple vehicles in the area “all traveling together.”

After stopping one of the vehicles that were going nearly 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, the driver of the car admitted that he was “trying to show off to people.” Additionally, the plate on the vehicle was a “vanity plate” not issued from the state and was all black with white lettering.

In another incident, an officer saw two vehicles line up next just south of the intersection of 2nd St. and Washington Blvd. The officer says that he followed the vehicles and that they were traveling 35 mph in a 40 mph zone before rapidly accelerating, at which time the officer allegedly had to accelerate to over 60 mph to “maintain visual” on the vehicles.

Ogden Police say the speed contest was recorded on body camera.

Of the multiple arrests made, one of the drivers was booked for a DUI while another was in possession of marijuana.

Five of the seven drivers were between the ages of 18 and 22 years old.

The seven individuals were booked into Weber County Jail.