69-year-old racer nearly killed in 250+ mph crash at Bonneville Salt Flats

WENDOVER, Utah (WKRG/BIKER DAD) – In a video posted a few years ago, Ralph Hudson, now 69, hit the blistering speed of 300 miles an hour on a motorcycle. He wasn’t going quite that fast Friday morning when he crashed on the Bonneville Salt Flats attempting a speed record.

Hudson lost control of his bike going 252 miles an hour, crashed, and was nearly killed. He was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital.

He was taking part in Speedweek with SCTA Southern California Timing Association whose president, Bill Lattin posted on Facebook, “at approximately 8:20 a.m. Mountain Time today, veteran rider Ralph Hudson, age 69, lost control of his motorcycle land speed vehicle. He was attempting a speed record and was traveling approximately 252 mph. Ralph was treated by medical professionals at the scene and transported by ambulance to LifeFlight and flown to Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.”

