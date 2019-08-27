69-year-old man with concealed carry permit pulls gun on couple during road rage incident

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 69-year-old man with a concealed carry permit was arrested Sunday after police said he pulled a gun on a couple after they confronted him about his aggressive driving.

According to arresting documents, police responded to a road rage incident on Sunday near 8800 West 3100 South after callers said Rocky Conner was driving aggressive and nearly hit two pedestrians crossing the street.

One woman honked and yelled at the man for his aggressive driving and to pay attention, documents state. Conner then stopped and backed his vehicle up in front of the woman’s car, exited his vehicle with a black hand gun and pointed it in her direction.

Conner then approached the woman on foot, and while holding the gun in his right hand reached into her car and grabbed their phone from her hand. Arresting documents state the woman gripped her phone and would not allow Conner to take it from her. Conner told the woman “‘I’ll show you to pay attention” and pointed the gun at her.

The woman told police she feared for her life.

Police said Conner then got brown paper towels from his car and covered his license plate and drove off.

The woman took a photo of Conner as he was concealing his plate number.

Police were able to identify the suspect in the road rage as Conner. His vehicle was found parked at a local emergency room.

When officers asked Conner to explain his actions, they say he admitted to getting into an argument with the woman and pulled out his black pistol.

Conner said he was in fear for his safety when a second witness, believed to be a passenger in the woman’s car, exited the vehicle and approached him. He thought the man had a gun but as it turned out, it was a cell phone.

Conner admitted to waving the gun in the air and did reach into the woman’s driver’s side window to take away her phone. He also admitted to concealing his plate number with paper towels, according to documents.

When asked why he covered his plate, Conner said to save him time. Conner admitted to losing control and took it to far, documents state.

During a search of Conner’s vehicle, a black pistol was recovered from the center console with his concealed weapon’s permit on top.

Conner faces one count first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight and obstruction of justice.

What others are clicking on: