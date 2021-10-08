69-year-old man struck, killed by Weber State Police officer

A screengrab of a surveillance video from a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in Ogden. An on-duty Weber State Police officer struck a 69-year-old man at Washington Boulevard and 27th Street on Sept. 30, 2021. (Weber County Attorney)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – New details have been released about a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash involving an on-duty Weber State Police officer in late September.

At around 10:40 p.m. on September 30, the on-duty officer was driving north on Washington Boulevard near 27th Street when they struck a pedestrian. The victim has been identified as 69-year-old William Casselman in an update from the Weber County Attorney.

Casselman was pronounced dead at the scene.

In surveillance video from a nearby business, Casselman can be seen crossing Washington Boulevard and appears to nearly reach the sidewalk on the east side of the street when the officer strikes him. It is unclear if Casselman was in the crosswalk.

In the video, which may be disturbing to some viewers, the officer can be seen stopping the vehicle, turning on their emergency lights, and getting out of the vehicle to check on Casselman. The Weber County Attorney says there is no dash camera or body camera footage of the accident.

Currently, the Weber County Force Investigation Team is investigating the crash. The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Additional details have not yet been released. ABC4 will provide updates on-air and online as information becomes available.