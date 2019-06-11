Woman dead after mountain bike crash near Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman is dead after a mountain bike crash near Park City.

Park City police said they received a call from a group of mountain bikers at 7:33 p.m.

When crews got to the Fox Tail trail in Park City, they found a 68-year-old woman with serious injuries who appeared to have been biking alone, according to police.

Paramedics said they had to hike the trail to get to the victim and she died as a result of her injuries.

Police said the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity until they are able to notify her next of kin.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

