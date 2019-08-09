67-year-old registered sex offender arrested for sexually abusing intellectually disabled man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 67-year-old registered sex offender has been arrested after police say he has been sexually abusing a disabled man.

According to arresting documents, Robert Joseph Bywater was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one second-degree felony count of forcible sexual abuse and a misdemeanor aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The victim reported to police on July 23 that he was being harassed by Bywater. The victim stated Bywater had made him sign a contract stating he would perform sexual favors on him but when he refused to do the acts of the contract, Bywater would text him and harass him about it.

During an interview with the victim, he disclosed several incidents where Bywater told Robert to tie him to the bed on some occasions and also climb into bed with him and perform various sexual acts.

A detective investigating the case spoke with the vocational therapist at the victim’s place of employment. The therapist stated that the victim is intellectually disabled.

A warrant was served on Bywater’s residence, and the sex instruments described by the victim in the interview were located.

Post Miranda, Bywater admitted to having the victim participate in the sexual actives on multiple occasions.

Bywater spent 17 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree felony sodomy of a child and sex abuse of a child in 1985. He has violated his parole on four different occasions and been sent back to prison each time. His last incarceration was from 2010-2015.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

