67-year-old man dies after being struck by car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 67-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in South Salt Lake Friday evening.

According to Gary Keller, South Salt Lake Police, the man was walking across 3300 South near 1000 West just before 7 p.m. He was crossing from the north curb to the south side of the road, and was not in a crosswalk.

A woman in her 20s was headed east on 3300 South when she hit the man. She stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Keller said this is the 3rd auto pedestrian incident in two days. The first one happened late Christmas night when a man in a wheelchair was hit on 3400 South and 300 West. He is currently still in critical condition at the hospital.

The driver told police he was driving north on 300 west when he hit a man crossing the road. The man was not in a crosswalk.

The second one happened Friday morning around 6 a.m. when a man was trying to cross 3300 South near 200 West and was struck by a car. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition with broken bones.

A homeless resource center nearby just opened last month and the man hit tonight was one of their “guests”. A man headed to this facility in November died after being hit near 3300 South 900 West.

Keller said they are aware of the uptick in these auto pedestrian incidents and are currently working on solutions

