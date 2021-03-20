UPDATE: New details emerge regarding South Salt Lake homicide

SATURDAY 03/20/21 12:37 p.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – New details have emerged in regard to a homicide out of South Salt Lake, Saturday.

According to arresting documents, dispatch received a 911 call for shots fired near the area 583 west Billinis road.

Officers say the caller, and alleged suspect, 46-year-old Emilee Fisher told dispatch that she had shot her husband and “thinks that she killed him.”

Dispatch then received another call-in regard to the incident from a witness who told them he “was a witness to the confrontation that occurred before the shooting, fled the scene and hid in a dumpster nearby.”

When police arrived on scene, they located Fisher and placed her in custody.

Officers say as they took Fisher into custody, she “made an excited utterance” “that [the witness] left before I shot him.'”

The victim, a 66-year-old male, was found deceased with gun wounds laying on the ground right outside of the residence.

As officers further inspected the scene, a handgun was located on the bed inside the bedroom, along with bullet casings.

According to the official documents, officers say he and Fisher were “staying there for the night.”

When the victim arrived at the residence, he saw the witness and his wife inside. The suspect then got into a verbal confrontation with her husband, so the witness left through the front door, officers state.

As the witness left the residence to avoid further confrontation, he said that is when he heard two gunshots, according to arresting documents.

Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department state the suspect “stated that he knew this was going to happen.”

“[The witness] did not go into any more detail as to why he knew this was going to happen,” arresting documents add.

Emilee Fisher was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for the following offenses, murder, 5 counts of felony discharge of a firearm shot in the direction of a person and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

ORIGINAL STORY: 66-year-old man allegedly shot and killed by wife in South Salt Lake

FRIDAY 03/19/21 11:59 p.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 66-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed by his wife in South Salt Lake Friday night.

According to South Salt Lake Police spokesperson Danielle Croyle, a woman called 911 to report she had shot her husband and thought she had killed him.

Police were then dispatched to an area on Billinis Drive in South Salt Lake just before midnight. When they arrived, they found the man deceased.

Croyle states the woman was taken into custody and is still being interviewed by police. There was another individual at the home at the time of the shooting and that person has also been taken in for questioning.

No other details are yet available. An update will be provided once additional details are known.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately