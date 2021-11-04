635 deployments later, Ogden K-9 ready to retire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After more than six years on the force, an Ogden Police K-9 is ready for retirement.

In April 2015, K-9 Zekk joined the Ogden Police Department.

He was first assigned to the Ogden Police Crime Reduction Unit before being assigned to Patrol.

Police shared the below photos of Zekk:

Zekk was deployed 635 times during his career. According to the department, Zekk was “extremely successful in carrying out his duties.”

“We are happy to wish K-9 Zekk well in this next phase of his life where we know he will be able to frolic and play regularly with his handler, Sgt. Gerfen, for the rest of his days,” Ogden Police say. “Thank you for your service Zekk!!!”