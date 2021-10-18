62-year-old Roy cyclist dies after getting struck by a car

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A cyclist that was hit by a car in Roy on Sept. 20 has died, his family says.

Warren Yoshio Watanabe, 62, was accidentally struck near the entrance of the Kent’s Market Shopping Area by a woman at 8:22 a.m.

The Roy Police Department said a woman hit the man on the bicycle as she was turning right onto 3500 West. She then backed up over the man again. After that, she pulls forward at an angle missing the man but running over the bike, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Security footage shows a truck pull up next to the accident. People get out of the truck to check on the man. Another person runs down past a nearby restaurant to see what happened. Police said around this time, dispatch got multiple calls to report the accident. The security footage shows that police arrived in about three minutes and the paramedics in about five.

Watanabe was taken to the hospital in critical condition after sustaining 14 broken ribs, a shattered kidney, a damaged liver, and was unable to breathe on his own, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Watanabe succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 25.

Watanabe’s obituary states that he is survived by his sister and brother. He also has four nephews and three great-nieces.

Officers did check to make sure the woman was not under the influence. They did not believe that was a factor at the time. No charges have been filed.