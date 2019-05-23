62,000 pounds of raw meat recalled before Memorial Day
(WFLA) - Check your freezer before you fire up the grill on Memorial Day!
More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef are being recalled over E. coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The meat was packaged at the Aurora Packing Company, Inc in North Aurora, Illinois and distributed nationwide.
The recall covers more than 40 products, including ribeyes, ribs and brisket cuts.
The affected products have the establishment number "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
What others are clicking on:
Idaho State Police asking for help locating man who shot and killed person in Utah
Man arrest after SWAT situation in connection with recent carjacking
56-year-old man sent to prison for sexually abusing 6-year-old girl
More Local News Stories
-
Brighton, Weber win state soccer championships
SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - The Brighton and Weber High soccer teams back on top.
The Bengals won the 5A state soccer title, beating Olympus in overtime, 3-2.
Braxton Jones scored the game-winner on a header in the 89th minute off a corner kick from Alex Fankhauser, just seconds before going to penalty kicks.Read the Full Article
-
Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah
"In this house, we produce young plants and seedlings. Let's look at the hemp plants here," said Gold.
Pineae runs a high tech operation with attention to detail, especially in light management.
"That's what the great agriculture universities do in this great country - optimize yield and quality," said Bugbee.Read the Full Article
-
Tabiona coach says town has been tainted by allegations of racism
TABIONA, Utah (ABC4 News) - The head coach of Tabiona High School says the town has been tainted by allegations of racial slurs.
"The people in Tabiona are good people. They're not racist," said Lee Gines, Head Coach of the Boys' Basketball team at Tabiona.
For the first time, ABC4 News is speaking with Gines since Tabiona fans have been accused of racism and unsportsmanlike conduct.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss