62,000 pounds of raw meat recalled before Memorial Day

Posted: May 23, 2019 / 12:15 PM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 12:16 PM MDT

(WFLA) - Check your freezer before you fire up the grill on Memorial Day! 

More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef are being recalled over E. coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The meat was packaged at the Aurora Packing Company, Inc in North Aurora, Illinois and distributed nationwide.

The recall covers more than 40 products, including ribeyes, ribs and brisket cuts. 

The affected products have the establishment number "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

 

