MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 61-year-old woman suffered facial fractures and a brain bleed after a violent home invasion in Magna.

Unified Police responded to a home located near 3400 South 8280 West on Friday on a report of an assault after a woman called dispatch to say she arrived home and found her mother had been beaten, was nude from the waist down and was covered in blood.

When officers arrived, they discovered the woman was unable to speak due to the serious head injuries she had sustained. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated for a brain bleed and facial fractures.

Officers said the woman’s house appeared to have been gone through and was in complete disarray, even though her daughter said when she left earlier it was spotless.

Later that day, officers in West Valley City had located a stolen vehicle at the Tuscany Cove Apartment complex located at 3792 West 3500 South.

Mafitangata Austin Pulu, 25, was observed getting out of the vehicle and attempting to walk away. Officers were able to apprehend him after he tried to run from them. During a search of Pulu, police found a silver folding knife and the car keys to the vehicle.

After Pulu’s arrest, officers reached out to the owner of the stolen vehicle who informed them her mother had been robbed at their home earlier that day. The car belongs to the victim’s daughter who also lives at the residence. Detectives discovered item’s from the victim’s home inside the vehicle.

Pulu refused to speak with officers or detectives on either case.

Pulu has an active warrant for felony second-degree robbery. He was also arrested in May for criminal trespassing after it was discovered he had been living in the shed of a property without permission from the owners. During that arrest, he was found with meth, and drug paraphernalia, according to documents.

Documents state Pulu has several violent felony convictions involving weapons and was previously charged with witness tampering.

A background check for Pulu shows he has previous arrests for felony theft, attempted assault by a prisoner and drug possession as well as misdemeanor domestic violence assault, DUI, failing to stop at the command of an officer, interfering with arresting officers, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His current bail has been set at $95,680.00.