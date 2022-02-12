61-year-old man killed after hit and run in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred Sat. morning, which marks the city’s third fatal traffic-related incident for 2022.

Police responded at around 12:55 a.m. Feb. 12 when they received information about a man down on the ground at 415 East 400 South.



Officers arrived and located the victim, a 61-year-old man, in a westbound lane of traffic with critical injuries.

Officers began immediate lifesaving efforts, but the man died on scene.

The driver who hit the man did not stop and fled the scene.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

At this time, there is limited information available about the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

It is presumed the suspect’s vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

Anyone with information on this case should call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-25985.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending next of kin notifications.