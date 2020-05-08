60 percent of calls into Utah Poison Control Center deal with kids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Poison Control Center staff is extremely busy, answering roughly 120 to 150 calls from Utahns misusing cleaning agents daily.

One day recently, the center peaked over 11,000 calls.

“I’ve never seen call volumes like that ever,” said Director Amber Johnson of Utah Poison Control Center. “I’ve never seen anything like that ever happen here, and I don’t know if historically we have ever had that high number of calls in a shorter period of time.”

It’s about 10 times the number of calls the director says they would usually get.

“About 60 percent of our calls are in children less than 6 years old,” she said.

Johnson says kids are still getting their hands and mouths on hand sanitizer.

Nowadays, most are made with 80 percent alcohol. Doctors say it doesn’t take much to get a child drunk.

Mom squeezing hand sanitizer onto littler daughter’s hands

“If a child does get into a hand sanitizer product please give the poison control center call,” she added.

Doctors say don’t leave your cleaning supplies in the open.

“With cleaning products, we want to keep them up and away, and out of reach of children,” said Johnson. “If you can keep them up high. Defiantly use safety closures so that children have a harder time accessing them.”

Then there is the issue of Utahns creating and mixing cleaning agents.

“We would recommend not mixing cleaning agents,” she said.

That’s because depending on what you mix, it could create a toxic gas. If you begin coughing or have any irritation in the nose or throat while cleaning call the Utah Poison Control Center.



It’s open 24-7 at 1-800-222-1222.

Staff can help you with your issues and the best ways to air out your home if you created a harmful gas.

