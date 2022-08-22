NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A large American flag being used for local parades was stolen Saturday, according to The Major Brent Taylor Foundation.

A Facebook post from the foundation states, “Yesterday we woke up to a missing flag case—including the 30’ by 60’ flag that we store inside of it.”

They say the flag had been used “several times” this summer in local parades, and that it was stolen from their weekend trailer.

The trailer was used to transport “hundreds of 3′ by 5′ flags” for the Saturday morning funeral services of a fallen Marine from West Haven, Utah.

The foundation says volunteers were able to set up 250 flags for the services.

(Courtesy of The Major Brent Taylor Foundation)

The trailer was reportedly parked and locked in North Ogden overnight Friday with those flags as well as a Dewalt case holding the large flag, along with other items kept on hand by the foundation for flag missions.

“Saturday morning we awoke to find the lock on the trailer had been removed, the door was wide open, and the large case and flag were gone,” the post states.

Fortunately, nothing else was taken or damaged, according to the foundation.

“Perhaps someone took it as a prank,” the post states. “Perhaps someone was looking for valuable power tools or something else they could sell for money, or who knows.”

The missing items have been reported to the North Ogden City Police Department.

If you have seen an abandoned case or flag anywhere in or around North Ogden, please let the foundation know.

Their phone number is (801) 458-8215 and their email is info@majorbrenttaylor.com.

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation was launched on what would have been the 40th birthday of Major Brent Taylor, an officer in the Utah Army National Guard who was killed in action in Afghanistan in November of 2018 while on his fourth combat deployment.

Major Taylor’s memorial foundation seeks to carry forward the legacy he left behind, and is based on three key principles:

Training service-oriented leaders from all walks of life.

Honoring military members, first responders, and their families.

military members, first responders, and their families. Engaging community members in meaningful acts of service.

Major Brent Taylor was on his second term as the mayor of North Ogden when he took an unprecedented year of absence to serve his fourth deployment in Afghanistan.