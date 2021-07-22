6-year-old killed in Summit County crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 6-year-old girl is dead after a crash in Summit County on Wednesday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol says a Chevy Tahoe was traveling east on I-80 about six miles from the Wyoming state line.

There were six people in the Tahoe – ranging in age from 6-years-old to 42-years-old – when the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

According to UHP, as the roadway curved to the right, the Tahoe left the roadway to the left and entered the median.

The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

Three of the people inside the vehicle were not restrained and received serious injuries in the crash.

One person was flown to a Salt Lake City area hospital.

UHP reports one of the unrestrained individuals, a 6-year-old girl, was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.