6-year-old girl reported missing out of Eagle Mountain, found safe

UPDATE: Authorities say Aniyah has been found safe.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities in Eagle Mountain are looking for a missing 6-year-old girl.

Aniyah Vandenhoek has blond hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a bright pink metallic coat and jeans.

City officials are asking the public to check outbuildings around their homes.

Officials say the girl’s family lives in City Center, but they’re asking residents in all areas of Eagle Mountain to be on the lookout.

Anyone who has seen Aniya or knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact dispatch at 801-794-3970.

