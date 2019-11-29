6-year-old dies after falling from dad’s lap, getting struck by snow removal bucket

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) A 6-year-old boy died after falling from his dad’s lap and was fatally struck by the arm of a bucket of a snow removal Bobcat Friday morning.

According to Utah County Sheriff, the boy and his dad were riding a Kubota Skid Steer loader being used for snow removal at Aspen Grove Family Camp in Provo Canyon.

The boy was with his father and a 9-year-old brother when the equipment bounced or lurched, causing the boy to fall forward, out of the seating area, and into the path of the Skid Steer.

The boy sustained critical injuries when the bucket or arm of the Skid Steer struck his head.

The boy’ father immediately began administering CPR until paramedics arrived from North Fork Fire Department.

Paramedics determined the boys injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Taylorsville.

The boy’s name will be released after a additional family members have been notified.

