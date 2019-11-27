6 restaurants open on Thanksgiving serving up all the traditional favorites

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving is here! The stress of planning, preparing, serving, and the million other tasks that accompany Thanksgiving can be overwhelming. Thinking of going out this year to avoid the hassle of preparing and cleaning up the feast that takes hours to prepare and minutes to eat? Here is a list of six local restaurants serving a classic Thanksgiving meal.

After a short closure from August to November Marie Callender’s is back in business just in time for Thanksgiving. Dine-in or even order the feast and eat it at your own table…or couch (We don’t judge). Check out their locations in Salt Lake City and Layton 11 a.m.to 9 p.m.



Check out the story on Marie Callender’s holiday re-open here.

2. The Little America Coffee Shop

The Little America Coffee Shop is a staple to downtown Salt Lake City. it was established in 1952 and famous for its menu of traditional comfort food favorites. For many Utahns and out of town travelers, the coffee shop is a Thanksgiving essential serving traditional holiday dishes Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. serving Thanksgiving lunch/dinner after 11 a.m



3. Bambara

Known for their ‘New American Cusine’ Bambara will offer a classic Thanksgiving Buffet Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chef Nathan Powers has more than 20 years of experience and says he “cooks from the soul” Open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



4. Log Haven

Traditional, non-traditional, vegetarian…Log Haven is offering it all this Thanksgiving. Established in 1920 located up beautiful Millcreek Canyon you’re sure for not only a tasty meal but breathtaking scenery. Serving lunch/dinner from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



5. Black Bear Diner

From Providence to St. George Black Bear Diner is there to serve you homestyle, old-fashioned Thanksgiving classics. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



6. Chuck-A-Rama

Chuck-A-Rama, the food chain we all have feelings about…did you know it's based Salt Lake City? Thanksgiving is no exception to their popular slogan "the choice is yours." The restaurants scattered across the state will be serving the Thanksgiving classics plus everything else imaginable.



There are lots of other restaurants open Thanksgiving Day. To make the holiday even less of a hassle here are a few more places open:

Denny’s

Buca De Peppo

Cracker Barrel

IHOP

Flemings Prime Steak House & Wine

Golden Corral

Dee’s Family Resturant

