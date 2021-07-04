6 rescues in 22 hours: Salt Lake County Search and Rescue has extremely busy day

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews are on high alert.

The holiday has kept the team busy as multiple people have had to be rescued throughout Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon, and other areas this weekend.

According to Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, on just July 3 alone, they conducted six rescues in less than 24 hours.

There was one in Millcreek, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Elbow Fork and Red Pine Lake.

At this we do not know the exact conditions of those rescued.

Officials emphasize the importance of hiking preparedness.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police says people need to keep in mind: water intake, hot temperatures and of the altitude.

Cutler suggests bringing at least a gallon of water and food whenever you go on a hike.

Having sustainable energy will help you get through the hike.

Cutler says she expects more people out during the holiday weekend but she hopes that doesn’t translate to more calls for the Salt Lake County Search and Rescue.

“Accidents do happen and one of the things we like to avoid though are the ones that are avoidable,” adds Cutler. “Those are really helpful.”