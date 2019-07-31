6 prisoners charged after inmate stabbed 9 times

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Six inmates at the Utah State Prison were charged with felony aggravated assault after an inmate was stabbed nine times in June.

According to charging documents filed Tuesday Derek Lyle Hendricks, 35, Israel Guerra, 44, Max Boney, 37, Julian Padilla, 31, Isaac Montoya, 29, and Jaime Gomez 28, were all involved in the incident which occurred on June 14.

Documents state surveillance cameras show the prisoners running towards another inmate and begin striking and kicking him. Boney had a weapon in his hand and stabbed the victim multiple times. Padilla held the door open so the corrections officer could not lock the door, which allowed others to run back into the section after the assault.

Boney ran towards the shower room and disposed of his weapon before officers could retrieve it, according to documents.

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center and doctors told officers he had been stabbed nine times in the neck, shoulders, back, and thigh.

All of the suspects have been charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault.

Boney faces additional charges of first-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and second-degree felony obstruction of justice. Padilla also faces one additional charge of second-degree felony obstruction of justice.

Documents further state all of the prisoners are subject to enhanced penalties for being affiliated with a street gang and Montoya, Guerra, Padilla, and Boney all have had two prior convictions of violent felonies committed while in custody.

What others are clicking on: