6 people charged after shooting in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) — 6 men have been charged after breaking into a home and firing several gunshots in Eagle Mountain on Dec. 6.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, deputies responded to a home in the Ranches area of Eagle Mountain after multiple gunshots were reported in the area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they determined that a group of people broke the sliding glass of doors on a home using a rifle and a baseball bat. A news release also said that two suspects damaged a car parked at the home, one kicking a window of the car and another firing several gunshots into the car.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to a news release, detectives located and arrested two suspects, identified as Hector Lopez-Tamayo, 21, of Orem and David Lopez, 18, also of Orem, on Sunday afternoon.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested Cesar Barragan, 19, of Orem on Dec. 8 for the shooting. He is being held without bail, a press release said.

Investigators were also able to locate and arrest Irwin Aldair Perez-Barrera, 18, of Orem, and Landon Perez-Arroyo, 18, also of Orem for the shooting on Dec. 9.











Police said that they have also arrested a 17-year-old girl for her involvement in the crime. She has since been booked into the Slate Canyon Youth Center.

Police believe the crime may be an act of gang retaliation.

All 6 suspects in the crime have been charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of discharge of a firearm, and criminal mischief, all of which are second-degree felonies.

According to a news release, investigators are still looking for three more suspects in the incident and believe more arrests will be made soon. Police said they do not believe the general public is in danger at this time.

Police say that the suspects were in the Ranches area of Eagle Mountain on Dec. 6 and may have been seen driving around near the house where the shooting occurred from about 3:15 a.m. to 3:55 a.m.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at (801) 851-4010.