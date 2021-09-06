6 more people die in crashes as Utah closes out the ‘100 Deadliest Days’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In a tragic ending to the so-called “100 Deadliest Days” on Utah roads, six people died in five separate crashes Labor Day weekend, including two Monday morning in Washington County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver of a Toyota lost control and spun into the path of an oncoming van on State Route 9 in Rockville just after 9 a.m. The two people in the van were injured while the two adults in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene.

“These fatalities don’t affect just the families and friends,” UHP Sergeant Cameron Roden said. “The ripple effect is huge when we really look at it because it affects so many people.”

Since Friday, there have also been other fatal accidents in Weber, Box Elder, and San Juan Counties….despite troopers putting in an extra 115 shifts to keep holiday travelers protected.

“It’s disappointing for us especially when we’ve got so many additional patrols and things out to try and make sure people are safe,” Sgt. Roden said. “So we’d like to see things differently.”

With the clock ticking down on the 100-day span from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, the Utah Highway Patrol was still tallying the exact numbers but Sgt. Roden says the amount of fatalities is taking a toll on the troopers who respond and investigate.

“It’s been a tough year on officers,” he said. “Officers barely have enough time to recuperate from the last major fatal crash a lot of times before they have to go handle the next one so it’s tough on them and it does affect them in their lives.”

The Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Transportation plan to release the final statistics from the “100 Deadliest Days” on Thursday.