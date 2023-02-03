SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, with consumers expected to spend nearly $26 billion this year alone. Couples around the world will surely be making plans and celebrating connections for the day, with plenty to do. But for those repping a single status, the options are a bit more limited when “Singles Awareness Day” comes rolling around.

To ease some anticipation for those yet to be matched around Utah, we’ve compiled a list of the most interesting local events coming up for these singles to get out of the house and treat themselves.

1. Silent Disco

Not your average dance party — the first official Silent Disco at Goldminers Daughter Saloon in Alta offers attendees a unique party experience, as everyone will jam out to chosen music channels via special wireless glowing headphones.

This 21+ event will feature food, snacks, saloon drinks, and of course, plenty of dancing.

2. Paint and Sip

Flex your creative juices for the night while enjoying a nice beverage with Paint Nite at Pins and Ales in Draper.

For anyone 21 and over, the experience involves roughly two hours of guided instruction through a featured painting with all supplies and smock provided. The drinks, however, must be purchased separately on-site with no option for BYOB.

3. Scavenger Hunt

Put swiping for love on hold for a day and challenge yourself with interactive virtual events like none other by “It’s a Scavenger Hunt!“

With smartphone-guided hunts in cities around the country, individuals and teams can compete as they rush to follow along with clues specific to social landmarks in their area.

4. Trivia Night

Stop questioning your love life this year. Instead, test out your knowledge of pop culture and more by joining Trivia Tuesday at Blue Gene’s in Salt Lake City.

This trivia experience is open to all adults old enough for bar admission and will be awarding winners and participants with concert tickets from S&S Productions.

5. Speed Dating

What better time to find true love than at Salt Lake City Speed Dating on Valentine’s Day?

The “BE MY VALENTINE BASH” will be held at Tavernacle Social Club in Salt Lake City, offering those between ages 25-39 a sophisticated, laid-back event for singles to meet that special someone without all the stereotypical hassles of dating.

Other Must-See Events This Month

Forever Alone Valentines Show is an upcoming concert in Orem for singles (and couples alike) to jam out with popular local bands including Say It Back, Hollow Hill, and Miss Valentine. The songs played will hit a chord with single listeners and speak to the struggles of romance.

“It’s a way to relate to those that may be feeling alone,” remarks Dezmon Joel with Say It Back.

Casino Royale will give guests a fabulous night of dinner and gambling — all in support of the Utah Infertility Resource Center. Throw on your best attire and test your luck in games like Blackjack and Roulette, with a silent auction beginning after dinner.

With all that’s going on around the state, being single during the most romantic holiday of the year doesn’t have to be lonely. And whether you’re planning a night out on the town with friends or a night in with chocolate, there’s no wrong way to spend the festivities.

But if you do choose to treat yourself this Singles Awareness Day, just remember to stay safe and focus on the person who matters most for the occasion — YOU.