6 bull elk found poached in Park City

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources is investigating the premature deaths of six mature bull elk, found shot and killed in the Knob Hill area of Park City between December 20th, 2019 and January 15th, 2020.

Five of the six bulls were large enough to be considered trophy-size animals, each having a minimum restitution value of $8,000 under Utah’s state code.

As this investigation continues, any additional information about this suspicious activity is greatly appreciated. You may contact the UTIP Hotline at 1-800-662-3337 or the DWR’s Ogden office at 801-476-2740. An online report may also be submitted.

For anyone who provides information leading to the successful prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for this crime, a reward may be available.

