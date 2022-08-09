PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Construction of a $6.5 million National Ability Center (NAC) has officially begun after years of planning, preconstruction, and design efforts.

The “Mcgrath Family Mountain Center” is located at the base of Park City Mountain, a Vail Resort, located in Park City, Utah. As part of the non-profit organization NAC, it will reportedly provide “world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures” to individuals and families of differing abilities, including military veterans.

The center hosted a groundbreaking celebration at the construction site of the project on Tuesday, which included partners and community members alike.

“We are excited that after four years of working with the National Ability Center, Architectural Nexus, Vail Resorts and Park City Mountain this project is coming to fruition,” said Michael Kerby, Big-D Signature President. “The ‘temporary’ mountain center put in place over 20 years ago is long overdue for replacement. This new facility will positively impact the adaptive community both logistically and operationally.”

The facility, which is set to be 9,400 square feet, will be ski-in, ski-out, and serve as a “home base” for the organization’s ski and snowboard programs.

(Courtesy of National Ability Center)

(Courtesy of National Ability Center)

According to a press release, the center will provide:

The ability to serve significantly more people with disabilities in NAC’s ski and snowboard programs.

Adequate indoor space to properly fit participants in mono and bi-skis. Once fitted, participants will slide on an artificial surface directly to the snow!

Storage space for specialized adaptive ski equipment.

Locker rooms for instructors as well as separate locker rooms for adaptive competitive athletes.

Reception area, instructor kitchen, office, uniform storage room with laundry facilities, specialized sensory room for calming and multi-purpose rooms for training and education.

Restroom facilities on-site for NAC participants and their families: a major upgrade from the current reliance on public restrooms, which are a short walk from the existing center.

“This permanent adaptive sports home will be a beacon showcasing the opportunities for those with all abilities to ski, snowboard and mountain bike at Park City Mountain Resort,” said Jeffrey Tuft, Project Designer for Architectural Nexus.

Construction on the McGrath Family Mountain Center is anticipated to be complete by summer 2023.