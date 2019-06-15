5th Annual Utah Blues Festival takes over Gallivan Center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The 5th Annual Utah Blues Festival is going on this weekend at the Gallivan Center.

This year they’ve expanded to two days instead of one all due to positive turnout in years past.

The purpose of the festival is to expand the reach of the blues genre into Utah.

There are educational workshops to help people learn about the blues and, of course, it’s kid friendly.

“We’re lovin’ it. We’re lovin’ it. We love to see the blues coming to Utah. We’ve been chasing blues all over the country and now they’ve come to Utah. We’re lovin’ it,” said Paul Squire.

The festival continues Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. at the Gallivan Center.

