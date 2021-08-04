$5K reward offered for info in Dec. 2020 Clearfield homicide

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in Clearfield in late 2020.

On December 7, Clearfield Police were notified of man found dead in his home near 300 Bruce Street.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Kelly Robert Bodily. Officers found him “traumatic injuries” with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Now, nearly eight months later, Clearfield Police say investigators are continuing to follow up on information and working with forensic and DNA experts in the hopes of identifying a suspect or person of interest.

Clearfield Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest

of the suspect.

“We believe Kelly was murdered on Saturday, December 5, 2020, between 10:30PM and 11:00PM,” Clearfield Police say. “We have confirmed that Kelly died of injuries sustained from bullets fired by a 9mm handgun. There was no evidence of a burglary or robbery. It is possible the suspect was familiar with the area and knew Kelly.”

If you have any information about Bodily’s death, you are asked to contact investigators via: