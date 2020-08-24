58-year-old stabbed in neck and face, police arrest suspect

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 58-year-old was stabbed in the neck and face in Holladay Saturday night.

According to Det. Kevin Mallory with the Unified Police Department, crews were dispatched to an area near Locust Lane in Holladay around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The 58-year-old was stabbed in the neck and face then taken to the hospital. The victim is in stable condition, Det. Mallory said.

Police said the suspect was seen running westbound away from the scene without a shirt on. On Sunday, police said they had arrested the suspect and is currently in the hospital being treated for undisclosed injuries.

Officials say more information should be released later on Monday. This story will be updated as information becomes available.