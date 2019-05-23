Local News

56-year-old man sent to prison for sexually abusing 6-year-old girl

By:
Posted: May 23, 2019 / 10:40 AM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 10:40 AM MDT

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 56-year-old man has been sent to prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl in 2018. 

According to court documents, Ronni Dean Jensen of Provo was originally charged with three first-degree felony counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child and 10 counts second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor. 

In April, Jensen pleaded guilty to two of the sex abuse of a child charges. The third count, along with the 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, were dismissed. 

On Wednesday in 4th District Court, Judge Thomas Low sentenced Jensen to two concurrent sentences of 10-years to life. Meaning, Jensen's time on the two charges will run together, and he will spend a minimum of 10-years at the Utah State Prison.

Jensen was arrested on August 24, 2018, after the mother of a 6-year-old girl called police to tell them her daughter said the man had touched inappropriately on several occasions.

Documents state the mom was having a conversation with her daughter about an upcoming camp-out, and the girl said she did not want to go because she knew Jensen would be there, and he was "gross".

During an interview at the Children's Justice Center, the girl described a time when she was playing with other children on a slip-and-slide and Jensen touched her inappropriately when she was in the bathroom, according to court documents.

She said on another occasion, Jensen sat with her on a bed and touched her inappropriately while she was watching “Ghostbusters 3” in a bedroom. She said she was wearing her swimming suit then too, documents state.

Police interviewed Jensen who gave consent for police to search his mobile phone and Google internet account. Jensen admitted to touching the girl inappropriately on three occasions, charging documents state.

Police stated in the arresting report that Jensen wrote a letter to the victim and her family expressing his remorse for what he had done and was “ashamed” and “so sorry". In the letter, the man expressed his hope that one day they would forgive him and promised to get help to be a better person.

A recent history of Jensen's computer indicated he had searched terms such as “flat chested girls naked,” “skinny daughter naked,” and “children and family nudist pictures”, documents state. 

Documents revealed Homeland Security had subsequently searched Jensen’s phone and found more than 40 images of prepubescent girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct. There were also 12 photos of a female baby or toddler being inappropriately touched by an adult.

Police also found more search terms geared toward young girls, as well as records of visits to web sites known for child pornography, documents state. 

A background check on Jensen shows no other criminal history in Utah.

If you or someone you know is a victim of rape or sexual assault, please call the crisis line at 1-888-421-1100 for help and resources. 

What others are clicking on:

Idaho State Police asking for help locating man who shot and killed person in Utah

Man arrest after SWAT situation in connection with recent carjacking

Missing Goshen man found dead near Elberta

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Max takes a bow: officer ends career

    Max takes a bow: officer ends career

  • Brighton, Weber win state soccer titles

    Brighton, Weber win state soccer titles

  • Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah

    Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah

  • Tabiona coach says town has been tainted by allegations of racism

    Tabiona coach says town has been tainted by allegations of racism

  • The Justice Files: A mother's pain

    The Justice Files: A mother's pain

  • Utah man arrested after child porn found on iPod

    Utah man arrested after child porn found on iPod

  • Vernal woman arrested on murder, child abuse charges

    Vernal woman arrested on murder, child abuse charges

  • David Swanson May 23 Court Appearance

    David Swanson May 23 Court Appearance

  • Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth

    Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth

  • Mental Health Integration - How Intermountain brings mental health resources to doctor's offices

    Mental Health Integration - How Intermountain brings mental health resources to doctor's offices

  • Utah company aims to improve archery techniques and equipment

    Utah company aims to improve archery techniques and equipment

  • LGBTQ+ resource center set to open in St. George

    LGBTQ+ resource center set to open in St. George

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Extreme wind damages
Extreme wind damages

Extreme wind damages

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss