55-year-old West Jordan woman arrested for stabbing 26-year-old boyfriend multiple times

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A 55-year-old woman has been arrested after police said she admitted to stabbing her 26-year-old boyfriend multiple times.

According to arresting documents, police were called to Jordan Valley Hospital on a report of a stabbing on Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they made contact with the victim, and the suspect, Sherrie Perea. The male had stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, and shoulder and doctors determined he would need surgery for his injuries.

Perea and the victim both told officers she had stabbed him multiple times with multiple knives.

During a search of the residence, police found fresh blood, broken items and clothing with holes matching the victim’s puncture wounds.

A background check on Perea shows she was convicted of assault in 2016, and disorderly conduct in 2009.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

