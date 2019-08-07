54-year-old registered sex offender accused of sexually abusing young girl

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 54-year-old registered sex offender from Riverton was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl.

Arresting documents state a woman came forward and said she had been molested by Spencer Kay Kartchner 11 years ago when she was 12. The girl said it happened when she was at a gathering and surrounded by several individuals who were all watching TV.

She and another child a year older than her were both laying their heads on Kartchner’s lap. The girl said while she was laying down, with a blanket on, Kartchner reached under the blanket and sexually assaulted her.

The girl said she met Kartchner when she was around nine years old and told police, “there was always light touching and light/long hugs, kind of like the grooming process almost”, documents state.

The girl said Spencer would come and sit by her anytime she was at his home and put his arm around her and he would also graze her back or shoulder area frequently, according to documents.

Documents further state the girl told police she could not wait for the show to be over so she could get away and now she can no longer watch this show because it brings back the memory of Kartchner sexually assaulting her.

The girl said after the man’s family left, he came up to her in the kitchen and said “I’m sorry, I thought you liked it”, documents state.

During an interview with police Kartchner said he had been arrested in 2009 for sexual exploitation of a minor which he said actually occurred around the same time as the sexual assault of the young girl. Kartchner told police he “was in a bad state of mind where he thought a lot of people think like him”, documents state.

Kartchner said “I guess I am admitting,” before asking to speak to his attorney, documents state.

Kartchner was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count second-degree felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The district attorney will screen the case for any additional charges.

A background check shows Kartchner is a lifetime registered sex offender after facing 20 felony counts related to sexual exploitation of a minor and dealing in harmful materials to a minor.

In 2010, he accepted a plea deal and was convicted on two second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and spent 30 days in jail, 250 hours of community service and two years probation.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

