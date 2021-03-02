54-year-old killed in deadly Layton crash

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene of a crash Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. when a white truck traveling Westbound on Highway 193 was turning onto 725 West collided with an SUV going eastbound on Highway 193.

Police say the driver of the truck was a 20-year-old man, while the driver of the SUV was a 54-year-old man.

Multiple officers responded to scene and a medical helicopter was called to transport the victims to the hospital.

The highway was closed for 30 mins while officers investigated the crash. The 20-year-old was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

No other information about the crash has been made available.