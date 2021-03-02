54-year-old killed in deadly Layton crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene of a crash Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. when a white truck traveling Westbound on Highway 193 was turning onto 725 West collided with an SUV going eastbound on Highway 193.

Police say the driver of the truck was a 20-year-old man, while the driver of the SUV was a 54-year-old man.

Multiple officers responded to scene and a medical helicopter was called to transport the victims to the hospital.

The highway was closed for 30 mins while officers investigated the crash. The 20-year-old was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

No other information about the crash has been made available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts