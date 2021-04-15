51-year-old Utah teacher charged in alleged assault of middle school student

PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4) – A 51-year-old teacher has been arrested and charged after an alleged assault on a student in middle school.

After officials interviewed multiple students and staff from the school, 51-year-old Scott D. Meeker was arrested and booked into jail on child abuse, aggravated assault, and three misdemeanor assault charges.

The School Resource Officers for Spring Creek Middle School were made aware by the Cache County School District of an alleged assault on a student by a teacher.

The teacher had been placed on administrative leave by the school district, pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation, according to officials.

Later that same evening, officials say a report was made to Cache County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies by a local hospital where a student was being treated for an injury from an alleged assault.

Investigators found that the juvenile receiving treatment was one of several victims in the alleged incident from the middle school.

Investigators with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office helped the School Resource Officers to further investigate the case.

Specifics about the abuse that happened was not made available.

Officials are still investigating the incident.