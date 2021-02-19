51 of 75 new COVID-19 cases in Kane County are in County Jail, officials say

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The Kane County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on saying that 51 of the 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kane County on Friday are from the Kane County Jail population.

“We realize this has caused some concern to our citizens and felt appropriate to provide some explanation for those numbers in an attempt to relieve some of the community’s concerns,” the KCSO said in a news release posted on their Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office attributes the rapid spread of the virus within the jail due to 176 of the jail’s inmates living in a “dorm-style section.”

Despite the jail reportedly following CDC protocols by quarantining every new inmate, the jail had its first inmate test positive for the virus on Feb. 2. According to the KCSO, the Kane County Jail was one of the last facilities in the state with no COVID-19 cases up until that point.

The Sherrif’s Office says the “vast majority” of the inmates who tested positive for the virus are either asymptomatic or are showing minor symptoms.

The jail has a full-time nurse and officers on their staff who are trained to care for the inmates who have tested positive, according to officials.

“We are testing our entire facility on a regular basis to quickly identify positive cases and tend to their needs,” KCSO said in a news release.

Officials also said they “anticipate there will be more positive cases in the coming days.”