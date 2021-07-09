$50k reward offered for information on Emery post office burglary

EMERY, Utah (ABC4) The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction of a suspect involved in a burglary at the Emery Utah Post Office.

The burglary happened at 12:15 a.m. on July 4.

Officials say the suspect in the burglary was driving a dark-colored sedan with chrome wheels

Further information on the burglary was not immediately provided.

Law enforcement is advising members of the public attempt to not attempt to apprehend the suspect themselves.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-8776-2455 and say “Law Enforcement.”