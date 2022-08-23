(Courtesy of The U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m.

The armed suspects approached the USPS mailperson and robbed them before driving away in a gray or silver-colored Dodge Charger sedan.

Anyone with details on the case is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference case number 2689343.

All tips will remain confidential and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.