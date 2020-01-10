500 Utah kids given brand new winter coats

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- More than 500 Utah kids were given brand new winter coats Friday in Salt Lake City.

Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm partnered together to give to the coats to students at Newman Elementary in Rose Park.

Four hundred of the coats were given to the students, the rest will be handed out to kids in need at other Title 1 schools.

“The children we serve rarely are given anything that is brand new,” says Michael Andrews, Operation Warm manager of partnerships for Inter-Mountain West. “They aren’t given the opportunity to walk into a store and have someone buy them their favorite brand-new coat. A brand-new coat is important because it is more than just a coat. It not only provides warmth, but it also provides confidence and hope for that child. They deserve to know that feeling.”

